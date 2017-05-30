Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Permian Basin Royalty Trust earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) opened at 9.79 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $456.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.26%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company’s Waddell Ranch Properties has mineral interests in the Waddell Ranch. Its Waddell Ranch properties have proved reserves in six fields: Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell.

