Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Performance Food Group Co alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) opened at 28.35 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,700,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $375,529,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,397.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/performance-food-group-co-pfgc-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Performance Food Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 72,870 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.