Penntex Midstream Partners LP (PTXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Penntex Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:PTXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennTex Midstream Partners, LP is involved in owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily in North America. PennTex Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Penntex Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Penntex Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of Penntex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ PTXP) traded down 0.10% on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,417 shares. Penntex Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Penntex Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Penntex Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 513.07%.

In other news, Director Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. acquired 400,000 shares of Penntex Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,439,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,377,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTXP. TPH Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penntex Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Penntex Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 968,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Penntex Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penntex Midstream Partners by 150.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 63,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penntex Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Penntex Midstream Partners Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering, processing and transportation assets in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing and residue gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation services to producers focused on the Cotton Valley formation in northern Louisiana.

