Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) opened at 14.11 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

