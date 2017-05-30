Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 825 ($10.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 827 ($10.62) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 777.40 ($9.99).

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) opened at 749.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 551.27 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.88. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 486.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 780.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.60.

In other news, insider Nigel Majewski sold 1,955 shares of Hilton Food Group plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.30), for a total transaction of £14,154.20 ($18,181.37).

Hilton Food Group plc Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

