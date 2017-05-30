Credit Suisse Group AG Raises Pearson plc (PSON) Price Target to GBX 830

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 680 ($8.73) to GBX 830 ($10.66) in a report published on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.12) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Pearson plc from GBX 740 ($9.51) to GBX 550 ($7.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.38) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.62) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Beaufort Securities downgraded Pearson plc to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 698.71 ($8.98).
Pearson plc (LON:PSON) opened at 700.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 670.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 705.45. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.70 billion. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 552.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 989.50.
In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,264 shares of Pearson plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £15,214.08 ($19,542.81). Also, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 2,100 shares of Pearson plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 726 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,246 ($19,583.82). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,481 shares of company stock worth $3,129,195.
About Pearson plc
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.
