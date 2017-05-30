pdvWireless (PDVW) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

Media headlines about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the wireless provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) opened at 22.65 on Tuesday. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s market capitalization is $324.85 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

