PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.23 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ PCTI) opened at 6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The stock’s market cap is $105.78 million. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Tel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PC Tel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PC Tel by 104.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PC Tel by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wunderlich downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PC Tel in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

