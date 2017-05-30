ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ParkerVision, Inc. operates two segments – the Video Products Division and the Wireless Technology Division. The Video Division is engaged in the design, development and marketing of automated video camera control systems, marketed under the tradename CameraMan and automated production systems, marketed under the tradename PVTV Studio. The Wireless Division is engaged in the development and initial commercialization of its Direct2Data, or D2D, technology. “

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) opened at 2.10 on Wednesday. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $37.16 million.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. ParkerVision had a negative net margin of 470.85% and a negative return on equity of 763.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ParkerVision will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ParkerVision during the third quarter worth about $105,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of ParkerVision during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ParkerVision during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ParkerVision by 84.4% in the first quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,092,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ParkerVision by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 164,012 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

