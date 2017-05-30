Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKD. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker Drilling Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Parker Drilling Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker Drilling Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) opened at 1.45 on Tuesday. Parker Drilling Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $188.71 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Parker Drilling Company had a negative return on equity of 28.44% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker Drilling Company will post ($0.96) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKD. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker Drilling Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Parker Drilling Company by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Parker Drilling Company by 130.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 105,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker Drilling Company by 1,347.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,915,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Parker Drilling Company by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 301,871 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company's business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

