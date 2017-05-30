Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $343.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.47 million.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) opened at 36.20 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

