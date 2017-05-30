Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 752,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,768 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,452,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) opened at 15.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.59 billion. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

