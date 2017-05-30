Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 45.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $1,070,145.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $954,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 158,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,136,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

