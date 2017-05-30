P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Nimble Storage Inc (NMBL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nimble Storage Inc (NYSE:NMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Nimble Storage makes up about 0.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMBL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nimble Storage by 251.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nimble Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nimble Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nimble Storage during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Nimble Storage during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nimble Storage Inc (NMBL) opened at 12.49 on Tuesday. Nimble Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nimble Storage had a negative return on equity of 114.08% and a negative net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $117.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nimble Storage Inc will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Nimble Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nimble Storage in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nimble Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Nimble Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nimble Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Anup V. Singh sold 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $353,452.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denis Murphy sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $86,175.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) focuses on providing its end-customers with data. The Company’s Predictive Cloud Platform combines predictive analytics, flash storage and multicloud infrastructure to manage operations in on-premises data centers and in the cloud. Its products allow end-customers to deploy workloads flexibly on flash arrays, converged infrastructure and the public cloud.

