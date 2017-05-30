P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a paper manufacturing company that manufactures printing papers and tobacco and other specialty papers. The company sells its products throughout the United States and in a number of foreign countries. Most of the company’s printing paper products are directed at the uncoated free-sheet portion of the industry. The company’s tobacco and other specialty papers are used for cigarette manufacturing and other specialty uses such as the manufacture of playing cards, stamps, labels and surgical gowns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) opened at 18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.33.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

