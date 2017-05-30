Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) opened at 31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.55. Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 31.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 31.85. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.73 million.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

