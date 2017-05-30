Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Otonomy (NASDAQ OTIC) opened at 12.35 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s market capitalization is $373.66 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post ($3.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Otonomy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

