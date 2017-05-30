OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $85.00 price objective on OSI Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 51,732.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,115,000 after buying an additional 2,244,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,522,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,271,000 after buying an additional 76,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,055,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 631,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

