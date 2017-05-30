Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) opened at 59.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, SVP Etty Rosner sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $49,566.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,566.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Clarke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $854,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,379 shares of company stock worth $1,620,117. Company insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,006,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6,068.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,210,000 after buying an additional 2,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,654,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

