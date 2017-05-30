Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) opened at 7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm’s market cap is $199.54 million. Orion Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Orion Group Holdings had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Larry Dwayne Breaux sold 9,500 shares of Orion Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $69,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 24,925 shares of Orion Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $201,144.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,921.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,714 shares of company stock worth $317,440. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

