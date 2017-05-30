Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Tetra Tech, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Tetra Tech in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded up 0.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,885 shares. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $511.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

In related news, insider William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $775,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 1,117 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $50,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,180,301. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 32.5% in the first quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 343,222 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

