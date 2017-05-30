Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 58.28 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,095,747.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $20,961,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $2,164,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 127.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,079,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 1,164,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 938,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

