Oppenheimer Holdings Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit Corp in a report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Regal Beloit Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of Regal Beloit Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 79.50 on Monday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.40 million. Regal Beloit Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp during the third quarter valued at about $32,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,958,000 after buying an additional 456,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 262,168 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 198,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,413.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About Regal Beloit Corp

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

