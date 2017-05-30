Oppenheimer Holdings Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sprint Corp (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Sprint Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Sprint Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr cut Sprint Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Sprint Corp in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sprint Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sprint Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded down 0.101% on Monday, hitting $7.892. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699,836 shares. The firm’s market cap is $31.47 billion. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Sprint Corp had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sprint Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sprint Corp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint Corp by 60.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sprint Corp during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sprint Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corp Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

