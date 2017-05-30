Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.61) price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 94 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ophir Energy Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.22 ($1.24).

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) opened at 88.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 621.37 million. Ophir Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 64.50 and a one year high of GBX 103.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.51.

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

