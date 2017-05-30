Opexa Therapeutics Inc (OPXA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases such as MS, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. The Company is focused on autologous cellular therapy applications of its proprietary T-cell and stem cell therapies. The Company’s lead product, Tovaxin, a T-cell therapy for multiple sclerosis is in Phase IIb trials. The Company holds the exclusive worldwide license for adult multipotent stem cells derived from mononuclear cells of peripheral blood. The technology allows large quantities of monocyte derived stem cells to be produced efficiently for use in autologous therapy, thus circumventing the threat of rejection. The Company is in preclinical development for type one diabetes. “

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) opened at 0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Opexa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.05 million.

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opexa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.83% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. Analysts forecast that Opexa Therapeutics will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

About Opexa Therapeutics

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc (Opexa) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a personalized immunotherapy with the potential to treat various illnesses, including multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as other autoimmune diseases, such as neuromyelitis optica (NMO). These therapies are based on its T-cell technology.

