Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $721,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,680,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,142,000 after buying an additional 584,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $106,193,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,376,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 833,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,862,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,120 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 182.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

