On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “On Track is a global leader in contactless microprocessor-based smart card systems. “

Shares of On Track Innovations (OTIV) opened at 1.34 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm’s market cap is $55.07 million.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post ($0.02) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of On Track Innovations worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

