339,900 Shares in Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 339,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Astoria Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Astoria Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 837,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp by 770.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 281,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Astoria Financial Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,016 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Astoria Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.66.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 million. Astoria Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Astoria Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Astoria Financial Corp

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

