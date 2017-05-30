Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) opened at 41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,954.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,365 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

