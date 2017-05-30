Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stake Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.14% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,376,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Omega Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) opened at 41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.05 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, VP Howard Freedman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $30,086.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,954.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,431 shares of company stock worth $4,280,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

