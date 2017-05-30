Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 60,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,746,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 879,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 60,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $18.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

