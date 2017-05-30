Old National Bancorp (ONB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 16.00 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $36,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 52,609.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,743,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,500,000 after buying an additional 16,711,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,062,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 1,557,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $16,756,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,746,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

