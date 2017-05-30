Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Given News Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) traded up 0.18% on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

