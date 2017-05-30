Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News articles about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ OLBK) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares. The company has a market cap of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

