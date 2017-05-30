Analysts Anticipate Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will post $90.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.26 million to $91.04 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported sales of $152.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full-year sales of $90.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.27 million to $696.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $658.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $640.03 million to $676.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 337.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 1,332,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $455.41 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

