Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $0.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocean Rig UDW Inc. is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling industry. The Company specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. Ocean Rig UDW Inc., formerly known as Primelead Shareholders Inc., is based in Sandnes, Norway. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ocean Rig UDW from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ ORIG) opened at 0.2044 on Thursday. Ocean Rig UDW has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW stock. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 521,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

