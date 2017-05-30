Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE OXY) traded down 1.2200% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.2558. The company had a trading volume of 239,121 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $46.07 billion. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $78.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. Occidental Petroleum also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,901 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 347% compared to the average volume of 1,543 put options.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $237,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,464,619 shares in the company, valued at $87,100,891.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,920. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

