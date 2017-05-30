Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,887,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,303,000 after buying an additional 2,731,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,132,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,004,000 after buying an additional 16,902,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,408,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,802,000 after buying an additional 183,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 1,792.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,192,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after buying an additional 11,548,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $36.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.17 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor Company from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

In related news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $635,402.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,253.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 171,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,992.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

