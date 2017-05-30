NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

NVIDIA (NVDA) traded up 2.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,478,497 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. NVIDIA also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 157,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 76,667 call options.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 133,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $14,493,313.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 601,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,266,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $434,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,285 shares of company stock worth $50,066,550 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

