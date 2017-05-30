NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Pacific Crest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Pacific Crest in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Pacific Crest’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vetr raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc set a $145.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.
Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ NVDA) opened at 141.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.
In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 3,107 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $434,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 81,931 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $11,462,146.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,832,000 after buying an additional 895,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
