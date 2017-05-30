NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Pacific Crest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Pacific Crest in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Pacific Crest’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vetr raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc set a $145.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Get NVIDIA Co. alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ NVDA) opened at 141.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Pacific Crest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/nvidia-co-nvda-rating-reiterated-by-pacific-crest-updated-updated.html.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 3,107 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $434,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 81,931 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $11,462,146.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,832,000 after buying an additional 895,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.