Numis Securities Ltd restated their add rating on shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 102 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.03) target price on shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Benchmark Holdings PLC alerts:

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) opened at 87.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 453.57 million. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 48.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 111.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/numis-securities-ltd-reaffirms-add-rating-for-benchmark-holdings-plc-bmk.html.

In other news, insider Alex Hambro bought 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £47,812.50 ($61,416.18).

Benchmark Holdings PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.