Nucor Co. (NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) opened at 58.15 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $184,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $3,293,121.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,863 shares of company stock worth $4,231,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 164.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

