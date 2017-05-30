Nuance Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the average daily volume of 1,526 call options.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ NUAN) opened at 18.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $5.38 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert C. Schassler sold 35,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

