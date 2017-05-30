NOW Inc (DNOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on NOW from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price target on NOW from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) traded up 1.63% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,457 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. NOW has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. NOW had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $631 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOW news, Director Rodney W. Eads purchased 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,963.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Crandell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,511.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NOW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in NOW by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in NOW by 1.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 171,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NOW by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

