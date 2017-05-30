Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.96 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $115,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. alerts:

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT NG) opened at 3.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/novagold-resources-inc-ng-shares-bought-by-levin-capital-strategies-l-p-updated.html.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.