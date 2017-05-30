Creative Planning Has $144,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)

Creative Planning continued to hold its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 74,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) remained flat at $61.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 83,138 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.31. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $66.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.56 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $185,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $98,349.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,018 shares of company stock worth $352,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

