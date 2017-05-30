GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordson by 2,529.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 78.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 119.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

In other news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

