Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €145.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Commerzbank Ag set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.15 ($148.48).

Shares of Siemens AG (SIE) traded up 0.653% during trading on Friday, hitting €126.704. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €129.00 and its 200 day moving average is €120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of €102.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.888. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €86.85 and a 52-week high of €133.39.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

