Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shares Sold by Netols Asset Management Inc.

Netols Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,161 shares during the period. Netols Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of Noodles & Co worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NDLS) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 105,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $135.18 million. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.34 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

WARNING: “Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shares Sold by Netols Asset Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/noodles-co-ndls-shares-sold-by-netols-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.